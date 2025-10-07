Left Menu

India's Cricket Stars Shine in ICC Player of the Month Nominations

Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana from India have been nominated for ICC Player of the Month awards for September. Sharma excelled in the Asia Cup, Kuldeep shone as a top bowler, and Mandhana impressed in an ODI series against Australia. They compete against other international talents.

India's cricket prowess is in the spotlight as players Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, and Smriti Mandhana have been nominated for the 'ICC Player of the Month' awards for September. Their stellar performances have set the cricket world abuzz, showcasing a blend of skill, strategy, and sportsmanship.

Abhishek Sharma's dynamic presence was crucial in India's victorious Asia Cup campaign in the UAE. Scoring 314 runs across seven T20Is with an impressive strike rate of 200, Sharma also achieved the highest batting rating in men's T20I history with 931 points. His performance included three half-centuries that captivated fans and boosted India's campaign.

Kuldeep Yadav's wrist-spinning magic proved decisive, as he bagged 17 wickets with an economy rate of 6.27, leading India to important wins, especially against rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana's exceptional form in the ODI series against Australia saw her score 308 runs at an average of 77, although India narrowly lost the series. These nominations highlight India's cricketing talent on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

