Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs at Wuhan Open Amidst Tough Matches

In an electrifying showdown at the Wuhan Open on Wednesday, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka successfully battled through a tough encounter to overcome unseeded opponent Rebecca Sramkova, winning 4-6 6-3 6-1. Despite an early setback, Sabalenka displayed remarkable resilience to secure her victory.

The US Open champion flaunted her unblemished record in Wuhan, having claimed titles in 2018, 2019, and 2024. After taking a strategic break, Sabalenka broke her 68th-ranked rival in the final set's opening game and concluded the match in nearly two hours by converting her second match point.

With her eyes set on the trophy, Sabalenka now faces No. 16 seed Liudmila Samsonova. Notable matches also saw Jessica Pegula move to the third round after a hard-fought win against Hailey Baptiste, while Coco Gauff and others delivered standout performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)