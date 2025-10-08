Left Menu

Aryna Sabalenka Triumphs at Wuhan Open Amidst Tough Matches

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka overcame an early challenge to defeat Rebecca Sramkova at the Wuhan Open, maintaining an impeccable run. Sabalenka, who has consistently won titles in Wuhan since 2018, is set to face Liudmila Samsonova next. Other notable performances include Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff advancing further.

Updated: 08-10-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:27 IST
In an electrifying showdown at the Wuhan Open on Wednesday, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka successfully battled through a tough encounter to overcome unseeded opponent Rebecca Sramkova, winning 4-6 6-3 6-1. Despite an early setback, Sabalenka displayed remarkable resilience to secure her victory.

The US Open champion flaunted her unblemished record in Wuhan, having claimed titles in 2018, 2019, and 2024. After taking a strategic break, Sabalenka broke her 68th-ranked rival in the final set's opening game and concluded the match in nearly two hours by converting her second match point.

With her eyes set on the trophy, Sabalenka now faces No. 16 seed Liudmila Samsonova. Notable matches also saw Jessica Pegula move to the third round after a hard-fought win against Hailey Baptiste, while Coco Gauff and others delivered standout performances.

