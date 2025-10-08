Controversial Serie A Match in Australia Sparks Debate

The announcement of Serie A's decision to play a league match between AC Milan and Como in Australia has sparked debate within the football community. AC Milan midfielder Adrien Rabiot criticized the move, labeling it as unreasonable during his comments to Le Figaro, citing concerns over player schedules and health.

In response, Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo defended the decision, emphasizing the importance of expanding visibility and revenue for Italian football. He stated that footballers, who are highly compensated, should respect their financial agreements and adapt to their club's strategies.

De Siervo highlighted that sports like cycling and American leagues have long leveraged international venues to grow their audience. UEFA, although opposed to domestic matches played abroad, approved the fixture, recognizing the unique nature of the event. De Siervo sees this approach as necessary for football's continued growth on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)