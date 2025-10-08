Left Menu

Mumbai Meteors Blitz Past Delhi Toofans with Convincing Victory

The Mumbai Meteors clinched a dominant 3-0 victory over the Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League. Despite some spirited play from Delhi, Mumbai's strategic serves and blocking from players like Abhinav Salar and Mathias Loftesnes secured a seamless win without dropping a set.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:23 IST
Mumbai Meteors Blitz Past Delhi Toofans with Convincing Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Meteors showcased their prowess with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against the Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League on Wednesday. The Meteor's strategic play, spearheaded by standout performances from Abhinav Salar and Om Lad Vasant, allowed them to dominate the court without losing a single set.

Mumbai's Abhinav Salar delivered an early super point, setting the tone for the match, while Shubham Chaudhary's persistent attacks ensured the team's aggressive stance remained solid. Captain Amit Gulia applied continuous service pressure on Delhi, bolstering Mumbai's offensive efforts further.

Though the Toofans tried countering through lead plays from Saqlain Tariq and a review call that rallied their side, they struggled against Mumbai's defense led by players like Mathias Loftesnes and Petter Alstad Ostvik. Ultimately, the cohesive play and strategic blocks from the Meteors secured them an indisputable win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
2
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

 Colombia
4
Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

Tremors Shake Turkey: Earthquake Report

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025