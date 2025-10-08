Mumbai Meteors Blitz Past Delhi Toofans with Convincing Victory

The Mumbai Meteors showcased their prowess with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against the Delhi Toofans in the Prime Volleyball League on Wednesday. The Meteor's strategic play, spearheaded by standout performances from Abhinav Salar and Om Lad Vasant, allowed them to dominate the court without losing a single set.

Mumbai's Abhinav Salar delivered an early super point, setting the tone for the match, while Shubham Chaudhary's persistent attacks ensured the team's aggressive stance remained solid. Captain Amit Gulia applied continuous service pressure on Delhi, bolstering Mumbai's offensive efforts further.

Though the Toofans tried countering through lead plays from Saqlain Tariq and a review call that rallied their side, they struggled against Mumbai's defense led by players like Mathias Loftesnes and Petter Alstad Ostvik. Ultimately, the cohesive play and strategic blocks from the Meteors secured them an indisputable win.

