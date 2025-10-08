Alyssa Healy Eyes India Clash After Australia's Thrilling Win

Australia's captain, Alyssa Healy, has turned her focus towards a pivotal World Cup clash against India following a commanding win over Pakistan. The victory was propelled by standout performances, particularly Beth Mooney's century and a decisive bowling effort.

The Australian team's resilience was on full display as they overcame an early collapse to post a formidable total, underscoring their depth in both batting and bowling. Healy emphasized the importance of partnerships and adapting swiftly to conditions as they gear up for the next match in Visakapatnam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to struggle, marking their third consecutive defeat. Their captain, Fatima Sana, noted the team's need to maintain energy throughout the innings, highlighting lessons learned from the challenging match.

