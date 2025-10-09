Left Menu

Kalle Rovanpera's Bold Transition: Rally Champion Eyes Formula One and Le Mans

Kalle Rovanpera, world champion rally driver, announces his transition from rallying to circuit racing, with aspirations for Formula One and Le Mans. The 25-year-old Finnish star will begin his new journey in 2026 with the Japanese Super Formula series, after an impressive rally career and initial experiences in circuit racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:42 IST
Kalle Rovanpera, the 25-year-old rally sensation from Finland and a double world champion, has declared his intentions to leave the world of rally and plunge into the fast lanes of circuit racing. With eyes set on prestigious racing spheres such as Formula One and Le Mans, Rovanpera aspires to craft a new chapter in motorsport history.

The young Finn's decision comes as he stands on the cusp of possibly securing his third rally title, with the current season concluding in Saudi Arabia. Rovanpera, expressing a mixture of anticipation and nostalgia, stated that while the switch was a big leap, it was a challenge he eagerly embraced. He plans to start this new journey with Toyota Gazoo Racing in the Japanese Super Formula series by 2026.

Formerly the youngest ever to claim a world rally victory, Rovanpera has showcased his adaptability by partaking in sportscar races and even testing the waters with laps in a Red Bull Formula One car. Toyota, while no longer actively competing in F1, supports his ambition through a technical affiliation with Haas, hoping to elevate Rovanpera to new heights as he eyes the top echelons of circuit racing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

