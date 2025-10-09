Richa Ghosh Sparks India's Comeback with Explosive 94

Richa Ghosh powered India to a competitive total of 251 in their Women's World Cup clash against South Africa with a captivating 94-run innings.

Ghosh struck four sixes and 11 fours in her 77-ball performance, reviving India's innings after a steep collapse from 55 for no loss to 102 for six. Her partnerships with Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana were pivotal in India's resurgence.

Ghosh's commendable innings came after Chloe Tryon's impressive 3/32 dismantled India's top order. The home side regrouped to post 251 all out in 49.5 overs, setting the stage for an intense match.

(With inputs from agencies.)