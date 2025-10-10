Keely Hodgkinson Eyes Historic 800m World Record

British Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is setting her sights on breaking the track's oldest world record. Despite a season cut short by injury, she remains driven by inspiration and advancements in technology that could help her achieve the elusive goal.

The 1:53.28 record, held since 1983 by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova, has seemed unattainable. Yet, Hodgkinson, the sixth-fastest woman over the distance, believes in the possibility of surpassing it, saying everything must align for such a day.

Inspired by Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon, Hodgkinson is optimistic about achieving new milestones. She gears up for her sixth race of the year at the Athlos meet in New York, following her recovery from injuries that sidelined her from most events, including her own 'Keely Klassic.'

