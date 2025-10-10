Left Menu

Keely Hodgkinson Eyes Historic 800m World Record

British Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson is motivated to chase the long-standing 800m world record as she ends her injury-shortened 2025 season. Drawn inspiration from top athletes like Faith Kipyegon, Hodgkinson aims to leverage technology to improve and attempt the record-breaking feat.

Updated: 10-10-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:41 IST
British Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is setting her sights on breaking the track's oldest world record. Despite a season cut short by injury, she remains driven by inspiration and advancements in technology that could help her achieve the elusive goal.

The 1:53.28 record, held since 1983 by Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova, has seemed unattainable. Yet, Hodgkinson, the sixth-fastest woman over the distance, believes in the possibility of surpassing it, saying everything must align for such a day.

Inspired by Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon, Hodgkinson is optimistic about achieving new milestones. She gears up for her sixth race of the year at the Athlos meet in New York, following her recovery from injuries that sidelined her from most events, including her own 'Keely Klassic.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

