New Zealand's Commanding Win: Devine and Halliday Shine in Women's World Cup
Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine's fifties, coupled with strategic bowling, led New Zealand to a 100-run victory over Bangladesh in a Women's World Cup match. Despite an initial setback, the pair's partnership stabilized the innings, while effective bowling dismantled Bangladesh's chase effortlessly.
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling Women's World Cup match, Brooke Halliday and Sophie Devine showcased exceptional skill with the bat, guiding New Zealand to a significant 100-run triumph over Bangladesh on Friday. The duo's crucial partnership came after a shaky start for the team.
Opting to bat first, New Zealand quickly found themselves in trouble with three wickets down for just 38 runs. However, Halliday's aggressive play paired with Devine's steadying influence helped post a respectable 227 for nine, setting a challenging target.
Bangladesh's response faltered early as New Zealand's bowlers orchestrated a comprehensive collapse, dismissing the opposition for a mere 127. Jess Kerr and Lea Tahuhu led the bowling attack efficiently, ensuring a comfortable victory for the White Ferns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh's Struggle with The Bat: A Cricketing Challenge
Unifying Forces: Sports and Security Collaborate for Progress in Jammu and Kashmir
Workers Protest Against Shein Partnership at Paris's BHV
Australia and India: Forging a Future-Ready Defence Partnership
India, UK Strengthen Defence Partnership During Ministerial Talks in Mumbai