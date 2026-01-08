Centre notifies National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026

The Union government has notified the National Sports Board (Search-cum Selection Committee) Rules 2026 under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said on Thursday. A statement from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced, "The Union Government has notified the National Sports Board (Search-cum Selection Committee) Rules, 2026 under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025."

The notification empowers the Central Government to constitute a Search-cum-Selection Committee chaired by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising the Secretary (Sports), one person with experience in sports administration, and two recipients of national sports awards. The Committee is tasked to recommend a panel of names for the positions of Chairperson and two members of the board, from among persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields.

The National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026 will set in motion the process of selection of Chairperson and Members of the National Sports Board, which will act as the central authority responsible for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards. (ANI)

