CM Omar Abdullah felicitates victorious J&K Under-16 cricket team

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday interacted with the victorious Under-16 cricket team after they clinched the Vijay merchant trophy, marking a historic achievement for the Union Territory.The Chief Minister met the players individually and enquired about their performances, praising their discipline and composure on the field.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:03 IST
The Chief Minister met the players individually and enquired about their performances, praising their discipline and composure on the field. He urged the young cricketers to sustain their momentum and continue striving for higher standards in the future.

He also took a keen interest in their academic pursuits and other interests beyond sports.

Congratulating the team on their remarkable feat, Omar Abdullah said, ''Your victory reflects not just talent, but teamwork, discipline and dedication. You have made the entire J&K proud.'' The Chief Minister presented an appreciation trophy to the victorious team, led by captain Smagey Khajuria, in recognition of their exceptional performance and contribution to sports in J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday defeated Mizoram by an innings and 182 runs on the third day of the final in Surat, Gujarat to lift the Vijay Merchant Trophy for the first time.

