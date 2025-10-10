Left Menu

Adi Hutter Parts Ways with AS Monaco Amid Struggles

Coach Adi Hutter has departed from AS Monaco after over two years, following only one win in their last five matches. Despite successful past seasons, a mixed start to the 2025-26 campaign casts doubts, and Sebastien Pocognoli is expected to succeed him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:54 IST
Adi Hutter has exited AS Monaco after more than two years at the helm. His departure follows a series of disappointing performances, encapsulated by only one win in their last five encounters across all competitions.

Having led Monaco to top-three finishes in previous seasons, Hutter struggled in the 2025-26 campaign, with the club's recent matches indicating inconsistency. Notably, they faced a heavy 4-1 defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League, followed by a 2-2 stalemate with Manchester City, and a Derby draw with Nice that left the team fifth in the league standings.

Amidst this backdrop, Sebastien Pocognoli, currently managing Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, is tipped as Hutter's successor. Monaco is slated to face Angers next in the Ligue 1, ahead of their Champions League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

