Adi Hutter Parts Ways with AS Monaco Amid Struggles

Adi Hutter has exited AS Monaco after more than two years at the helm. His departure follows a series of disappointing performances, encapsulated by only one win in their last five encounters across all competitions.

Having led Monaco to top-three finishes in previous seasons, Hutter struggled in the 2025-26 campaign, with the club's recent matches indicating inconsistency. Notably, they faced a heavy 4-1 defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League, followed by a 2-2 stalemate with Manchester City, and a Derby draw with Nice that left the team fifth in the league standings.

Amidst this backdrop, Sebastien Pocognoli, currently managing Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium, is tipped as Hutter's successor. Monaco is slated to face Angers next in the Ligue 1, ahead of their Champions League encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.