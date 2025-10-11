Left Menu

Femke Bol Switches Gears: From Hurdles to the 800m Track

Dutch track star Femke Bol is transitioning from the 400m hurdles to the 800m race, igniting anticipation within the athletics community. Known for her prowess in the hurdles, Bol aims to prove her mettle in a highly competitive field, promising an exciting new chapter in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 06:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 06:57 IST
Femke Bol, a renowned Dutch track athlete, announced on Friday her decision to switch from the 400m hurdles to the 800m event, starting next year. Despite her rivalry with American record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Bol has been a dominant force, clinching five consecutive Diamond League titles in the 400m hurdles.

Bol expressed her enthusiasm for this career shift on Instagram, describing it as a significant, yet challenging transition. "I'm ready to put in the work, surrounded by an amazing team and enjoy this new journey," she wrote. Her friend and Britain's 800m Olympic champion, Keely Hodgkinson, praised Bol's courage and looked forward to competing alongside her.

The athletics world has expressed mixed emotions to Bol's news, with some like American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden commending her for pushing boundaries. The move adds intrigue to the 800m, already a fiercely contested event, and promises an exhilarating spectacle at upcoming meets.

