Indonesia Bars Israeli Gymnasts Amid Global Sports Tensions

The International Gymnastics Federation noted Indonesia's denial of visas to Israeli athletes for the world championships. Despite not threatening to relocate the event, FIG expressed hope for a peaceful sporting environment. Indonesia's stance reflects its support for Palestinians, impacting sports and cultural exchanges globally.

Updated: 11-10-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 09:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has responded cautiously to Indonesia's decision to prevent Israeli athletes from competing in the world championships in Jakarta. The Indonesian government's move comes amid intense opposition within the country, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, which has historically supported Palestinians.

While FIG statutes imply the event could be relocated should the host country refuse visas, the organization chose not to act on this stipulation. Instead, they expressed hope that a peaceful and secure environment for athletes would soon be realized globally. Israeli participation, involving Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat, is uncertain as the political dispute unfolds.

This controversy follows Indonesia's removal from hosting the soccer Under-20 World Cup over similar issues concerning Israel. Despite turmoil, the country retains connections within global sports leadership, highlighting ongoing tensions that blend diplomatic matters with international sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

