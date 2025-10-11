Bengaluru Torpedoes Dominate in Prime Volleyball League
Bengaluru Torpedoes secured their third consecutive win in the Prime Volleyball League by defeating Kochi Blue Spikers. Key performances from players like Matthew West and Nitin Minhas ensured the team's victory. Despite efforts from Kochi's Erin Varghese and Aravindh, Bengaluru's Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose helped seal the win.
Bengaluru Torpedoes showcased their dominance in the Prime Volleyball League, securing a thrilling victory against Kochi Blue Spikers on Saturday. The match, held here, ended with scores of 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12 in Bengaluru's favor.
The game kicked off with Abhishek CK spearheading Kochi's attacks, but Bengaluru responded with equal intensity under Sethu's powerful serve. Matthew West, captain and setter for the Torpedoes, displayed remarkable distribution skills, keeping his team competitive.
Nitin Minhas' decisive block delivered a crucial point for coach David Lee's squad. However, a smart review by Kochi trimmed the deficit. Injuries and unforced errors plagued Kochi, while Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose uplifted Bengaluru's performance, eventually leading to a commanding win.
