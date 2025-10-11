Left Menu

Bengaluru Torpedoes Dominate in Prime Volleyball League

Bengaluru Torpedoes secured their third consecutive win in the Prime Volleyball League by defeating Kochi Blue Spikers. Key performances from players like Matthew West and Nitin Minhas ensured the team's victory. Despite efforts from Kochi's Erin Varghese and Aravindh, Bengaluru's Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose helped seal the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:50 IST
Bengaluru Torpedoes Dominate in Prime Volleyball League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Torpedoes showcased their dominance in the Prime Volleyball League, securing a thrilling victory against Kochi Blue Spikers on Saturday. The match, held here, ended with scores of 13-15, 17-15, 15-9, 15-12 in Bengaluru's favor.

The game kicked off with Abhishek CK spearheading Kochi's attacks, but Bengaluru responded with equal intensity under Sethu's powerful serve. Matthew West, captain and setter for the Torpedoes, displayed remarkable distribution skills, keeping his team competitive.

Nitin Minhas' decisive block delivered a crucial point for coach David Lee's squad. However, a smart review by Kochi trimmed the deficit. Injuries and unforced errors plagued Kochi, while Joel Benjamin and Jalen Penrose uplifted Bengaluru's performance, eventually leading to a commanding win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

Naidu's 15-Year Milestone: A Golden Era in Andhra Pradesh

 India
2
Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

Revamping Tatanagar: A New Era for Indian Railways

 India
3
Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests

Punjab Police Disrupts Cross-Border Weapon Smuggling with Arrests

 India
4
Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace

Gunfire Erupts in Giessen Marketplace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025