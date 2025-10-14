Left Menu

Harry Kane Ready to Lead England to World Cup Qualification Against Latvia

England captain Harry Kane is fit for the World Cup qualifying match against Latvia, following an ankle injury. England leads their group and can secure their spot in the World Cup with a win. Manager Thomas Tuchel is focused on today's game and not thinking too far ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riga | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:25 IST
Harry Kane Ready to Lead England to World Cup Qualification Against Latvia
Harry Kane
  • Country:
  • Latvia

England's captain, Harry Kane, is set to lead the team in their crucial World Cup qualifying match against Latvia, after recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in Bayern Munich's last game. Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Kane's readiness on Monday, following his absence from the recent 3-0 friendly win over Wales.

Currently topping Group K with five consecutive wins, England stands on the brink of securing World Cup qualification. A victory in Riga on Tuesday would not only consolidate their position but also ensure a place in next year's tournament. Despite criticism for earlier performances against Andorra, England's recent 5-0 victory over Serbia showcased their potential.

Manager Tuchel highlighted the importance of respecting opponents and focusing on performance, rather than the results of forthcoming matches. With two more qualifiers remaining, success against Latvia would allow for pressure-free experimentation, though Tuchel is prioritizing immediate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
3
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India
4
McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Contro...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025