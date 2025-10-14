Harry Kane Ready to Lead England to World Cup Qualification Against Latvia

England's captain, Harry Kane, is set to lead the team in their crucial World Cup qualifying match against Latvia, after recovering from an ankle injury he sustained in Bayern Munich's last game. Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Kane's readiness on Monday, following his absence from the recent 3-0 friendly win over Wales.

Currently topping Group K with five consecutive wins, England stands on the brink of securing World Cup qualification. A victory in Riga on Tuesday would not only consolidate their position but also ensure a place in next year's tournament. Despite criticism for earlier performances against Andorra, England's recent 5-0 victory over Serbia showcased their potential.

Manager Tuchel highlighted the importance of respecting opponents and focusing on performance, rather than the results of forthcoming matches. With two more qualifiers remaining, success against Latvia would allow for pressure-free experimentation, though Tuchel is prioritizing immediate challenges.

