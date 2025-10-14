De Bruyne's Double: Secures Belgium's World Cup Qualifier Victory

In a gripping World Cup qualifier, Kevin De Bruyne's two penalties catapulted Belgium to a thrilling 4-2 victory over Wales. The match saw Belgium recover from an early setback to strengthen their lead in Group J.

Wales initially took the lead with Joe Rodon's header at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, a VAR-awarded penalty, converted by De Bruyne, leveled the score in just 10 minutes. Veteran full back Thomas Meunier's goal gave Belgium a halftime edge.

Belgium extended their advantage through De Bruyne's second penalty before Wales' Nathan Broadhead reignited hope with a late goal, only for Leandro Trossard to clinch Belgium's win moments later. Belgium now tops Group J, edging closer to World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)