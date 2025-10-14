Left Menu

De Bruyne's Double: Secures Belgium's World Cup Qualifier Victory

Kevin De Bruyne scored two penalties as Belgium triumphed 4-2 over Wales in a World Cup qualifier, moving closer to securing a spot at next year's finals. Despite Wales taking an early lead, Belgium responded with superior play, consolidating their position atop Group J.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 02:52 IST
Kevin De Bruyne

In a gripping World Cup qualifier, Kevin De Bruyne's two penalties catapulted Belgium to a thrilling 4-2 victory over Wales. The match saw Belgium recover from an early setback to strengthen their lead in Group J.

Wales initially took the lead with Joe Rodon's header at the Cardiff City Stadium. However, a VAR-awarded penalty, converted by De Bruyne, leveled the score in just 10 minutes. Veteran full back Thomas Meunier's goal gave Belgium a halftime edge.

Belgium extended their advantage through De Bruyne's second penalty before Wales' Nathan Broadhead reignited hope with a late goal, only for Leandro Trossard to clinch Belgium's win moments later. Belgium now tops Group J, edging closer to World Cup qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

