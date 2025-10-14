Shubman Gill Embraces Bold Leadership in Indian Cricket

India's Test captain Shubman Gill stated on Tuesday that he is unafraid to make 'bold decisions' to bring out the best in his players, as he adjusts to the scrutinized role. His leadership journey started with a significant five-match series against England that ended in a 2-2 draw, followed by a successful 2-0 sweep over the West Indies.

Gill champions making probable decisions based on game situations, embracing bold choices when needed. 'I feel like I'm getting the hang of managing the team,' Gill, 26, expressed. He enjoys the responsibility, tackling key decisions that enhance his leadership qualities.

Gill, excelling with the bat, scored both a hundred and a fifty during the series. He indicates the importance of distinguishing his roles as a batsman and captain. Upcoming challenges include captaining senior teammates Kohli and Sharma in an ODI series against Australia. 'Our focus remains clear, and the experience of players like Virat and Rohit is invaluable,' he concluded.

