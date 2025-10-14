Left Menu

Indian Team Seeks Dynamic Pitches for Test Series Against South Africa

The Indian cricket team management has expressed dissatisfaction with the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch after defeating the West Indies. Head coach Gautam Gambhir hopes for more responsive pitches in the upcoming series against South Africa. He emphasized the need for better wickets to sustain Test cricket's appeal in India.

Updated: 14-10-2025 14:51 IST
Indian Team Seeks Dynamic Pitches for Test Series Against South Africa
The Indian cricket team management has raised concerns over the Feroz Shah Kotla pitch, despite their triumph over the West Indies by seven wickets. The management hopes for more favorable conditions for pacers in upcoming matches.

In their next Test series against South Africa, starting November 14 in Kolkata and Guwahati, the team is eager for pitches that better suit fast bowlers, such as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, with Kagiso Rabada also posing a threat from the opposition.

Head Coach Gautam Gambhir expressed that neither the medium pacers nor spinners benefited from the track. He stressed the need for lively pitches to maintain the vibrancy of Test cricket, calling for a balance that involves fast bowlers more effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

