Gautam Gambhir Advocates for Domestic Match Practice Before South Africa Test Series

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasizes the importance of playing in Ranji Trophy for Test specialists before facing South Africa, rather than attending skill training in Bengaluru. He highlights game practice's value and points to Test players' success due to preparation in domestic matches.

Gautam Gambhir Advocates for Domestic Match Practice Before South Africa Test Series
Gautam Gambhir
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at boosting performance ahead of the South Africa Test series, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged Test specialists to participate in the Ranji Trophy, prioritizing match practice over skill-set training at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Gambhir underlines that real match play is irreplaceable. With the Indian T20 squad concluding their final game against Australia on November 9 and the Test series against South Africa commencing on November 14, time is of the essence in preparing the team.

The coach emphasized the essential nature of domestic matches, mentioning Test players like Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant, who are expected to participate in the tournament. Gambhir acknowledged the challenges of managing multiple formats but praised players who had prepared for previous series through India A matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

