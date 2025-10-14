Chloe Kelly Leads Lionesses in Thrilling Homecoming Series

Left Menu

Chloe Kelly, notable for her decisive penalty in England's Euros win over Spain, leads the squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Australia. Lucy Bronze returns, while captain Leah Williamson and other key players are out due to injuries. The matches mark England's first internationals after their championship success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:59 IST
Chloe Kelly, renowned for her decisive penalty during England's European Championship triumph over Spain, spearheads Sarina Wiegman's selection for two international fervent encounters this month.

Alongside Kelly, defender Lucy Bronze makes a return after disclosing she played the women's Euros nursing a leg fracture. However, captain Leah Williamson and forward talents Lauren Hemp and Lauren James remain sidelined due to injuries.

The Lionesses are set to engage South American champions Brazil on October 25 in Manchester before clashing with Australia on October 28 in Derby. These fixtures follow the shock retirement announcement of centre-back Millie Bright, marking England's first games since securing back-to-back European titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

