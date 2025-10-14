Chloe Kelly Leads Lionesses in Thrilling Homecoming Series

Chloe Kelly, renowned for her decisive penalty during England's European Championship triumph over Spain, spearheads Sarina Wiegman's selection for two international fervent encounters this month.

Alongside Kelly, defender Lucy Bronze makes a return after disclosing she played the women's Euros nursing a leg fracture. However, captain Leah Williamson and forward talents Lauren Hemp and Lauren James remain sidelined due to injuries.

The Lionesses are set to engage South American champions Brazil on October 25 in Manchester before clashing with Australia on October 28 in Derby. These fixtures follow the shock retirement announcement of centre-back Millie Bright, marking England's first games since securing back-to-back European titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)