Indian Juniors Shine in BWF Championship: Triumphs and Trials

India's junior badminton squad demonstrated commendable prowess at the BWF World Junior Championships. Medal hopefuls like Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda cruised through their matches with remarkable ease. Sharma, the top seed, demolished Poland's Wiktoria Kaletka 15-2, 15-1 in just 11 minutes, while Hooda, seeded eighth, swiftly dispatched Hong Kong's Liu Hoi Anna with a 15-8, 15-9 victory in 23 minutes. Rakshitha Sree emerged victorious against Canada's Lucy Yang, winning 15-5, 15-9 to progress in the tournament.

In boys' singles, Indian shuttlers continued to dominate. The 11th-seeded Rounak Chouhan overpowered Thisath Rupathunga of Sri Lanka 15-3, 15-6, while 15th seed Suryaksh Rawat outclassed Yigitcan Erol from Turkiye 15-5, 15-8. Lalthazuala Hmar also triumphed over Rylan Tan of the USA, winning 15-11, 15-5. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing; Asian Junior Championships bronze medallist Vennala K stumbled against Thailand's Tonrug Saeheng, falling 6-15, 5-15.

Despite challenges, Indian players delivered under pressure in mixed doubles. Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo, the 14th seeds, overcame a brief setback to defeat Indonesia's Ghian Sofyan and Salsabila Aulia 15-4, 13-15, 15-5. Meanwhile, C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri decisively won 15-12, 15-5 against their opponents. Mixed doubles saw mixed fortunes, but hopes remain high for the advancing pairs.

