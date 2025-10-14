Indian Shuttlers Shine at BWF World Junior Championships

Indian shuttlers made waves at the BWF World Junior Championships on Tuesday, with stars such as Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda leading a group of seven players into the next singles round.

Their victories included notable wins such as Tanvi's swift defeat of Wiktoria Kaletka of Poland in just 11 minutes and Unnati's controlled game against Hong Kong's Liu Hoi Anna.

In doubles, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo showed determination against Indonesia, while the boys' doubles, led by Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, continued India's strong showing in Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)