Left Menu

Indian Shuttlers Shine at BWF World Junior Championships

Indian shuttlers, including Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, displayed impressive performances by advancing in the singles and doubles events at the BWF World Junior Championships. Despite a setback for Vennala K, other players like Rounak Chouhan and Bhavya Chhabra showcased resilience, marking a successful day for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:30 IST
Indian Shuttlers Shine at BWF World Junior Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian shuttlers made waves at the BWF World Junior Championships on Tuesday, with stars such as Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda leading a group of seven players into the next singles round.

Their victories included notable wins such as Tanvi's swift defeat of Wiktoria Kaletka of Poland in just 11 minutes and Unnati's controlled game against Hong Kong's Liu Hoi Anna.

In doubles, Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo showed determination against Indonesia, while the boys' doubles, led by Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, continued India's strong showing in Slovakia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

 Global
2
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
3
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
4
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025