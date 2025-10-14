Golfing Titans Return: India Championship Welcomes Global Stars
Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri prepare to make a memorable return to Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship alongside international stars like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. Lahiri and Sharma look forward to the event's excitement, with course changes adding a new challenge.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are poised to make a significant impact as they return to the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship. After a considerable gap, their participation alongside a star-studded international lineup promises a memorable event.
Among the international contenders are Ryder Cup icons Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and Shane Lowry. McIlroy, currently ranked World No. 2, is eager to cement his position in the Race to Dubai title ahead of the DP World Tour Play-Offs.
Lahiri expressed his excitement about returning to a course that has seen substantial renovations since his last appearance, noting the blend of familiarity and novelty. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the golfers prepare for a challenging and thrilling championship.
(With inputs from agencies.)