Golfing Titans Return: India Championship Welcomes Global Stars

Renowned Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are poised to make a significant impact as they return to the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship. After a considerable gap, their participation alongside a star-studded international lineup promises a memorable event.

Among the international contenders are Ryder Cup icons Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and Shane Lowry. McIlroy, currently ranked World No. 2, is eager to cement his position in the Race to Dubai title ahead of the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

Lahiri expressed his excitement about returning to a course that has seen substantial renovations since his last appearance, noting the blend of familiarity and novelty. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the golfers prepare for a challenging and thrilling championship.

