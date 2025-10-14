Left Menu

Golfing Titans Return: India Championship Welcomes Global Stars

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri prepare to make a memorable return to Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship alongside international stars like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. Lahiri and Sharma look forward to the event's excitement, with course changes adding a new challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:32 IST
Golfing Titans Return: India Championship Welcomes Global Stars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Anirban Lahiri are poised to make a significant impact as they return to the Delhi Golf Club for the DP World India Championship. After a considerable gap, their participation alongside a star-studded international lineup promises a memorable event.

Among the international contenders are Ryder Cup icons Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, and Shane Lowry. McIlroy, currently ranked World No. 2, is eager to cement his position in the Race to Dubai title ahead of the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

Lahiri expressed his excitement about returning to a course that has seen substantial renovations since his last appearance, noting the blend of familiarity and novelty. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the golfers prepare for a challenging and thrilling championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict

 Global
2
Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

Trump Targets Spain with Trade Threats Over NATO Spending

 Global
3
Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

Senate Prepares Vote on Aviation Safety Bill Post-Crash

 United States
4
Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

Trump's Shutdown Ultimatum: Permanent Program Closures Loom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025