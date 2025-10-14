Left Menu

Noman Ali Breaks Abdul Qadir's Record with Stellar Spin Performance

Pakistan's spinner Noman Ali surpasses Abdul Qadir for the most six-wicket hauls by a home Test spinner. Ali secured his record during a match against South Africa, leading Pakistan to initially take a solid lead. Despite a strong start, Pakistan's second innings collapse leaves SA needing 277 to win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:35 IST
Noman Ali. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

In a sensational display of spin bowling, Pakistan's Noman Ali surpassed the legendary Abdul Qadir for the most six-wicket hauls by a Pakistani spinner in home Tests. Ali achieved his fifth six-for during the first Test against South Africa in Lahore, delivering figures of 6/112 in 35 overs.

Noman eclipsed Qadir's record of four six-wicket hauls. Since his return against England last year, Ali has consistently delivered, securing at least a five-wicket haul in each of his five Tests, according to Wisden. He now boasts the best bowling average among Pakistani spinners with at least 50 home wickets, recording 66 dismissals at an average of 22.60.

On day two, South Africa began at 216/6, with a key century from Tony de Zorzi before collapsing to 269, thanks to Ali and Sajid Khan's spin mastery. Despite starting their second innings with a 109-run lead, Pakistan fell for 167, leaving South Africa requiring 277 for victory. At stumps, SA was 51/2 with Rickleton and Zorzi unbeaten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

