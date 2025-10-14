Historic Triumph: Japan Secures Stunning Victory over Brazil

Japan achieved a landmark victory by defeating Brazil 3-2 in an electrifying friendly match held at Tokyo's Ajinomoto Stadium. Battling back from a two-goal deficit, Japan's national team delivered a memorable performance against the football powerhouse.

Ayase Ueda emerged as the hero of the day, scoring the decisive goal with a well-timed header in the 71st minute. This victory marked Japan's first win against Brazil after 13 unsuccessful attempts, creating an unforgettable moment for the home crowd.

Despite Brazil's initial dominance, with goals from Paulo Henrique and Gabriel Martinelli, Japan's resilient comeback began with a strike from Takumi Minamino, capitalizing on a defensive mistake. This was followed by Keito Nakamura's equalizing deflection, ultimately leading to a historic victory for Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)