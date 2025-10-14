Left Menu

Thrilling Draw as India and Pakistan Share Points in Sultan of Johor Clash

In a riveting 3-3 draw at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, India and Pakistan players broke recent tensions with a handshake before the match. Despite a series of strategic plays and last-minute goals, both teams ended the match sharing points, maintaining India's undefeated streak in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:28 IST
A visual from the match. (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a remarkable show of sportsmanship, players from India and Pakistan exchanged handshakes before their much-anticipated encounter in the Sultan of Johor Cup, a gesture breaking the recent handshaking trend at cricket matches. The match, hosted in Malaysia, ended in a captivating 3-3 draw.

India battled back from a deficit to take a temporary lead, while Pakistan's last-minute goal guaranteed a shared result. Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Manmeet Singh scored for India, maintaining their undefeated record in the tournament. Meanwhile, Pakistan's efforts were highlighted by Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan, who twice leveled the scores.

In a contest marked by shifting strategies, India initially dominated possession but found themselves trailing due to Pakistan's counterattacks. Despite setbacks, including playing short-handed, the Indian colts' resilience shone through, earning crucial equalizers amidst a pulsating encounter. The draw sets the stage for India's upcoming match against Australia, continuing their impressive form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

