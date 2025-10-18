Afghanistan pull out of tri-series involving Pakistan after killing of Afghan players in Paktika

Afghanistan has decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series involving Pakistan, following the death of three Afghan cricketers in what it claimed was a ''cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,'' the country's cricket board announced. The series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka was scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore between November 17-29.

In a strongly worded statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was ''deeply saddened'' by the ''tragic martyrdom'' of the players — Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon — who, along with five others from Urgun District in Paktika Province, were killed when they were attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital. Seven others were injured in the incident.

''The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,'' ACB said in a statement.

''The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan's sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family,'' the board said, while extending condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Paktika Province.

The ACB said its decision to pull out of the series was taken as a gesture of respect to the victims.

''In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November.'' ''May Allah grant the martyrs the highest ranks in Jannah and bless the injured with a speedy recovery,'' the statement added.

According to reports, Pakistan conducted airstrikes in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, also halting the ceasefire between the two nations.

Star spinner Rashid Khan condemned the incident, saying he was "deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan." ''It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,'' Rashid said in a statement posted on X.

''In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB's decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time — our national dignity must come before all else,'' he added. Former captain Gulbadin Naib too expressed his strong condemnation of the incident. "We are deeply saddened by the cowardly military attack in Argun, Paktika, that martyred innocent civilians and fellow cricketers. "This brutal act by the Pakistani army is an assault on our people, pride, and independence.but it will never break the Afghan spirit," said Naib. All-rounder Samiullah Shinwari said the attack has left the cricketing fraternity and Afghanistan in sorrow. "I was deeply saddened by the news of the martyrdom of the heroic players of Argoon district of Paktika, who were brutally attacked by the Pakistani military regime after a friendly cricket match. "The incident is a great sorrow not only for Paktika, but for the entire cricket family and nation of Afghanistan. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of these innocent players, my friends and the people of Paktika," he wrote on X. "We will never forget their memory and sacrifice." Opener Sediqullah Atal also supported the ACB's decision to withdraw from the tri-series. "Deeply saddened by Pakistan's attacks on Afghan civilians, women, children, and young cricketers. Such inhuman acts must not be ignored. I fully support the Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision," said Atal in his social media account.

