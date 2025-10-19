Motor racing-U.S. GP in Austin to stay on F1 calendar until 2034

Formula One's U.S. Grand Prix will remain at Austin's Circuit of the Americas until at least the end of 2034, the Liberty Media-owned sport said on Sunday. The race at the Texan circuit, one of three in the United States with Miami and Las Vegas, has drawn some of the biggest crowds on the calendar with 430,000 attending over the three days last year.

"With this contract, COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest serving Formula One track in the United States," said promoter and circuit chairman Bobby Epstein in a statement. "Thanks to the great support and a wonderful host city, the United States Grand Prix has grown to be one of the world's biggest single weekend sporting events -- with an unrivalled annual economic impact."

The purpose-built circuit first hosted a race in 2012 and has become a favourite of drivers and more committed fans, with an offering that sets it apart from the country's other two temporary tracks. The new deal also puts Austin high on the list of venues with the longest contracts in Formula One.

Miami and Austria's Red Bull Ring have contracts until at least 2041, Bahrain to 2036, Melbourne and Monaco to 2035, Silverstone to 2034 while Saudi Arabia and Qatar are fixtures until at least 2032. (Writing by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

