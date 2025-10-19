Left Menu

Soccer-Former Dutch winger Drenthe suffers stroke

Former Real Madrid and Feyenoord winger Royston Drenthe has been admitted to hospital after a brain stroke, a group of former Dutch and Belgian footballers said on Sunday. Royston's family asks for peace and privacy during this period so they can offer him the necessary support and space for his recovery," the post added.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2025 21:46 IST
Soccer-Former Dutch winger Drenthe suffers stroke

Former Real Madrid and Feyenoord winger Royston Drenthe has been admitted to hospital after a brain stroke, a group of former Dutch and Belgian footballers said on Sunday. FC De Rebellen, a group including 38-year-old Drenthe, said on Instagram he had the stroke on Friday. "He is receiving good care and is in good hands," their post said.

Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives. "The team and everyone involved hope for a speedy recovery. Royston's family asks for peace and privacy during this period so they can offer him the necessary support and space for his recovery," the post added. Drenthe, who retired in 2023, also had a spell in England, with Everton, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

Will contest 2029 LS polls if BJP asks, but only from Jhansi: Uma Bharti

 India
2
UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 years of leftist rule

UPDATE 5-Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency, ending nearly 20 yea...

 Global
3
INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China Q3 GDP growth slows to 4.8% y/y, in line with forecast

 Global
4
Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

Delhi CM urges residents to only use green firecrackers on Diwali

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025