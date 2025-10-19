Soccer-Former Dutch winger Drenthe suffers stroke

Former Real Madrid and Feyenoord winger Royston Drenthe has been admitted to hospital after a brain stroke, a group of former Dutch and Belgian footballers said on Sunday. FC De Rebellen, a group including 38-year-old Drenthe, said on Instagram he had the stroke on Friday. "He is receiving good care and is in good hands," their post said.

Reuters could not immediately reach his representatives. "The team and everyone involved hope for a speedy recovery. Royston's family asks for peace and privacy during this period so they can offer him the necessary support and space for his recovery," the post added. Drenthe, who retired in 2023, also had a spell in England, with Everton, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

