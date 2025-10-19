Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: No. 9 Georgia hands No. 5 Ole Miss first loss

Gunner Stockton completed 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns as No. 9 Georgia posted a 43-35 victory over visiting No. 5 Ole Miss in a Southeastern Conference showdown in Athens, Ga., on Saturday. Stockton also ran for 59 yards and a score, while Lawson Luckie hauled in three touchdowns receptions for Georgia (6-1, 4-1), which outgained Ole Miss 510-351.

Tennis-Medvedev ends 882-day title drought with Almaty Open win

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev ended an 882-day wait for his 21st ATP Tour title on the ATP tour when he beat Corentin Moutet 7-5 4-6 6-3 in the Almaty Open final on Sunday. Russian Medvedev, 29, last won a title at the Italian Open in May 2023 and has lost six finals since, including at the U.S. Open and Australian Open.

NHL roundup: Mark Scheifele becomes Jets' all-time leading scorer

Mark Scheifele celebrated a record-setting night with a power-play goal, and Connor Hellebuyck continued his domination of Nashville on Saturday as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting Predators 4-1. Scheifele's goal allowed him to pass Blake Wheeler as the franchise's all-time leader with 813 points. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter both scored and assisted on a goal, while Logan Stanley found the back of the net as well. Jonathan Toews added two assists for his first multipoint game with his hometown team.

Ronny Deila out as coach of Atlanta United after 5-win season

Atlanta United dismissed head coach Ronny Deila on Sunday after one season. The club was 5-16-13 in MLS play (6-18-13 in all competitions) and posted just one win in its past 18 matches. With 28 points, Atlanta United finished in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.

Tennis-Denmark's Rune set for Achilles surgery

Holger Rune will undergo surgery next week to repair a torn Achilles suffered during Saturday's Stockholm Open semi-final, he said on Sunday. The Danish world number 11 was leading 6-4 2-2 against Ugo Humbert when he had to retire from the match, adding to a long list of players who have suffered injuries this season.

Warriors waive guards Seth Curry, LJ Cryer

The Golden State Warriors waived guards Seth Curry and LJ Cryer on Saturday, but Curry reportedly will return to the roster. Basketball writer Marc Stein, in a post to X, said Golden State plans to bring back the younger brother of Warriors star Stephen Curry next month when "they have sufficient financial flexibility" to do so.

Report: Kevin Durant, Rockets reach 2-year, $90M extension

Fifteen-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant agreed to a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, his business partner Rich Kleiman told ESPN on Sunday morning. Per the report, the deal also includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

NWSL roundup: Marta's PK enables Pride to snap Spirit's long unbeaten streak

Marta's penalty kick in the 72nd minute broke a tie in the Orlando Pride's 3-2 road victory against Washington on Saturday afternoon, snapping the Spirit's 12-match unbeaten streak. Orlando's Kerry Abello was responsible for the game's first two goals, scoring one and the other an own goal. The Pride (11-8-6, 39 points) later benefited from an own goal on the way to extending their unbeaten string to four matches.

Brandon Graham mulls ending retirement, rejoining Eagles

Brandon Graham is considering coming out of retirement to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN reported Sunday. The report comes six days after defensive end Za'Darius Smith announced his retirement.

Baseball-Ohtani leaves sporting world in awe as Dodgers return to World Series

Shohei Ohtani's otherworldly performance that propelled the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series has left the sporting world in awe, with players and legends alike marvelling at what may have been the greatest single-game display in MLB history. In a Friday night masterpiece, Ohtani flashed his dominance on both sides of the ball, hitting three homers and pitching six scoreless innings while striking out 10 batters to complete a four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)