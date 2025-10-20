Left Menu

Champions League: Stars Shine as Giants Vie for Glory

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City return to the Champions League with standout performances from Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland. These players have been in top form, scoring consistently for their teams. Meanwhile, underdog Qarabag surprises with victories, and giants like Liverpool and Barcelona seek redemption.

Updated: 20-10-2025 19:09 IST
Champions League: Stars Shine as Giants Vie for Glory
As the Champions League resumes, European football giants Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are bolstered by their star forwards Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland. Each player has delivered consistent performances, scoring in various domestic and international fixtures this season.

Haaland, with 23 goals in 13 matches, joins City for their clash against Villarreal, while Kane, with 22 goals, aids Bayern against Club Brugge. Mbappé's 18-goal tally has been invaluable for Madrid as they prepare to face Juventus.

In other news, unlikely contender Qarabag seeks a third consecutive win, and Liverpool attempts to break a losing streak in their match against Eintracht Frankfurt. Barcelona and Chelsea are also aiming to boost their standings in the ongoing league phase.

