Rugby Controversy: Jan-Hendrik Wessels Banned for Nine Games

South African rugby player Jan-Hendrik Wessels received a nine-game suspension for grabbing an opponent's genitals during a match against Connacht. The player was penalized by a United Rugby Championship disciplinary panel, impacting his play for the Bulls and the Springboks' European tests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-10-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 22:15 IST
  • South Africa

South African hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels has been issued a nine-game suspension for inappropriate conduct during a match. The United Rugby Championship disciplinary panel found him guilty of grabbing the genitals of Connacht player Josh Murphy during a recent encounter.

Despite Murphy's on-field complaint, a lack of conclusive video evidence meant Wessels continued to play, while Murphy faced a red card. The incident was later reported, leading to Wessels' suspension, initially set at 12 weeks but reduced by three for good conduct and past behavior.

This ban sidelines Wessels from participating in upcoming Springboks' matches in Europe and further games for the Bulls through December. The Bulls have not yet announced whether they will appeal the sanction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

