Sonia Raman Makes History as Seattle Storm's New Head Coach

Sonia Raman, previously an assistant coach with the New York Liberty, has entered into a historic agreement to become the head coach of the Seattle Storm. This makes her the first person of Indian descent to hold such a position in the WNBA, according to a source familiar with the appointment.

Raman worked with the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant before her tenure with Liberty. The Seattle Storm parted ways with coach Noelle Quinn last month after their playoff loss to the Las Vegas Aces. As Seattle brings in new leadership, key players like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins could become free agents under a new WNBA collective bargaining agreement.

Raman's coaching journey began at MIT, where she led the team to multiple NCAA tournament appearances and holds the record as the winningest coach in the program's history. Her appointment with the Seattle Storm signifies a progressive move towards diversity and representation in sports leadership roles.

