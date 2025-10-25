Gaganjeet Bhullar in Strong Position Despite Late Bogey at International Series Philippines

In a tenacious display, Gaganjeet Bhullar kept himself firmly in contention during the International Series Philippines despite a stumble on the 18th hole. He currently holds a Tied-seventh position after rounds of 67-69-67, placing him 13-under overall.

Bhullar is shadowing the joint leaders Sampson Zheng, Miguel Tabuena, and Sarit Suwannarut, who each boast a 17-under standing. His round was marked by accuracy, finding 11 of 14 fairways and 15 greens in regulation, though he used 28 putts to complete the round.

In other developments, Yosuke Asaji impressively sits in fourth place at 16-under, while Dean Burmester and Kazuki Higa share the fifth spot at 14-under, further intensifying the competition going into the final round.

(With inputs from agencies.)