Gaganjeet Bhullar in Strong Position Despite Late Bogey at International Series Philippines

Gaganjeet Bhullar remains competitive in the International Series Philippines, currently tied-seventh at 13-under, despite a bogey on the final hole of the third round. He trails the co-leaders Sampson Zheng, Miguel Tabuena, and Sarit Suwannarut by four strokes, all sitting at 17-under. Other notable performances include Yosuke Asaji, Dean Burmester, and Kazuki Higa.

Manila | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:03 IST
In a tenacious display, Gaganjeet Bhullar kept himself firmly in contention during the International Series Philippines despite a stumble on the 18th hole. He currently holds a Tied-seventh position after rounds of 67-69-67, placing him 13-under overall.

Bhullar is shadowing the joint leaders Sampson Zheng, Miguel Tabuena, and Sarit Suwannarut, who each boast a 17-under standing. His round was marked by accuracy, finding 11 of 14 fairways and 15 greens in regulation, though he used 28 putts to complete the round.

In other developments, Yosuke Asaji impressively sits in fourth place at 16-under, while Dean Burmester and Kazuki Higa share the fifth spot at 14-under, further intensifying the competition going into the final round.

