Aman's Rainy Triumph at Tollygunge
Aman Raj led the IGPL Invitational with a three-shot advantage after a rainy second round. Despite challenging conditions, he outperformed rivals like rookie Veer Ganapathy and seasoned pros such as Aalaap IL. The competition, marked by weather delays and near-dark play, drew intense performances from top golfers.
Aman Raj leveraged his experience to establish a three-shot lead on a rain-soaked day at the IGPL Invitational in Kolkata. Despite tough conditions, he distinguished himself from competitors such as rookie Veer Ganapathy and seasoned professional Aalaap IL.
Raj's performance stood out as he completed his round in near darkness at the Tollygunge Golf Club. His closest competitor, Ganapathy, shot a remarkable 8-under 62 after starting early, closing his previous six-shot gap by midday.
Notably, Aalaap IL overcame a challenging start, and Aryan Roopa Anand delivered consistent rounds, both making significant strides on the leaderboard. The adverse weather conditions added drama to a fiercely contested event, with players adapting to ever-changing circumstances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
