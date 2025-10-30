Jemimah Rodrigues Leads India to Historic World Cup Final

In a thrilling semi-final, India ended Australia's reign as World Cup holders, securing a spot in the final against South Africa. Jemimah Rodrigues's outstanding unbeaten 127 drove India to a record-breaking chase, surpassing Australia's challenging 338 runs, set at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Australia, banking on a solid start by Phoebe Litchfield who scored 119, amassed a commanding total. However, India's resilient partnership between Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur turned the match, culminating in a decisive five-wicket victory with nine balls to spare.

The tactical approach of opting to bat initially seemed to favor Australia, especially after a 155-run partnership between Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. Despite India's initial setbacks, their remarkable chase underlines a significant shift in women's ODI dynamics, heralding a new champion in Sunday's final.

(With inputs from agencies.)