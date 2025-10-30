Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Leads India to Historic World Cup Final

India reached the women's World Cup final, defeating Australia with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring an unbeaten 127. Australia's strong total of 338 was bested by India, achieving the largest successful chase in women's ODI history. Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur's partnership revived India's innings after early setbacks.

Updated: 30-10-2025 23:19 IST
In a thrilling semi-final, India ended Australia's reign as World Cup holders, securing a spot in the final against South Africa. Jemimah Rodrigues's outstanding unbeaten 127 drove India to a record-breaking chase, surpassing Australia's challenging 338 runs, set at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Australia, banking on a solid start by Phoebe Litchfield who scored 119, amassed a commanding total. However, India's resilient partnership between Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur turned the match, culminating in a decisive five-wicket victory with nine balls to spare.

The tactical approach of opting to bat initially seemed to favor Australia, especially after a 155-run partnership between Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. Despite India's initial setbacks, their remarkable chase underlines a significant shift in women's ODI dynamics, heralding a new champion in Sunday's final.

