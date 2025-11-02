Brendon McCullum: England's Batting Struggles Won't Affect Ashes Hopes

In the wake of England's 3-0 defeat to New Zealand in a recent ODI series, coach Brendon McCullum remains optimistic about their prospects in the forthcoming Ashes series against Australia. McCullum emphasized that the struggles in one-day cricket do not reflect their test cricket capabilities.

Despite being outperformed in New Zealand, McCullum believes the unique challenges of the ODI format played a significant role. He highlights the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer as a significant boost for the team. Archer, after a hiatus, showcased promise in the latter matches of the series.

As England prepares for the Ashes starting November 21 in Perth, McCullum is eager to face Australia on their home turf for the first time. He underscores the importance of team cohesion and resilience in overcoming the challenges posed by this intense sporting rivalry.

