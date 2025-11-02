Left Menu

Brendon McCullum: England's Batting Struggles Won't Affect Ashes Hopes

Coach Brendon McCullum expressed that England's recent ODI series loss to New Zealand is format-specific and won't impact the upcoming Ashes series. McCullum highlighted the return of Jofra Archer as a positive and expressed confidence in England's test cricket strategy. The Ashes against Australia will commence on November 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 07:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 07:47 IST
In the wake of England's 3-0 defeat to New Zealand in a recent ODI series, coach Brendon McCullum remains optimistic about their prospects in the forthcoming Ashes series against Australia. McCullum emphasized that the struggles in one-day cricket do not reflect their test cricket capabilities.

Despite being outperformed in New Zealand, McCullum believes the unique challenges of the ODI format played a significant role. He highlights the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer as a significant boost for the team. Archer, after a hiatus, showcased promise in the latter matches of the series.

As England prepares for the Ashes starting November 21 in Perth, McCullum is eager to face Australia on their home turf for the first time. He underscores the importance of team cohesion and resilience in overcoming the challenges posed by this intense sporting rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

