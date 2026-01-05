Left Menu

Joe Root Uncertain About Future in Test Cricket Amidst Stellar Ashes Performance

Joe Root, former England cricket captain, expresses uncertainty about playing in the 2029-30 Ashes at age 39. Despite England's struggles, Root stands out with 394 runs, including two centuries, in the current series. Reflectively, Root appreciates fan support despite unmet team goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:51 IST
Joe Root (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Joe Root, the former England cricket captain, has expressed uncertainty regarding his future in Test cricket, particularly about participation in the 2029-30 Ashes tour to Australia when he will turn 39. Root has been England's standout performer in the ongoing series, amassing 394 runs with two centuries.

Despite his stellar performance, including a remarkable 160 first innings in Sydney, Root remains noncommittal about the future, stating, "Who knows? We'll see. I'd love to, but we'll see how things unfold," during a post-day press conference.

Root also reflected on the resolute support from fans throughout the series, despite the team's inability to meet expectations. England, after being bowled out for 384, faced a strong Australian response as Travis Head finished Day 2 unbeaten on 91, guiding Australia to a commanding 166/2. (ANI)

