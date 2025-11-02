Wolverhampton Wanderers Part Ways with Manager Vitor Pereira After Disastrous Start
Wolverhampton Wanderers fired manager Vitor Pereira after a winless start left the club at the bottom of the Premier League. Despite receiving a contract extension just two months earlier, Pereira's departure follows a 3-0 defeat to Fulham. Youth coaches will manage until a new appointment is made.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have terminated the contract of their manager, Vitor Pereira, following a dismal start to the Premier League season that left the team without a win and at the bottom of the table.
The decision comes after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Fulham, which ignited significant anger from the club's supporters.
Pereira, who was recently granted a contract extension, now becomes the fourth Premier League manager dismissed this season, highlighting the high stakes in the league.
