Wolverhampton Wanderers Part Ways with Manager Vitor Pereira After Disastrous Start

Wolverhampton Wanderers fired manager Vitor Pereira after a winless start left the club at the bottom of the Premier League. Despite receiving a contract extension just two months earlier, Pereira's departure follows a 3-0 defeat to Fulham. Youth coaches will manage until a new appointment is made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:18 IST
Wolverhampton Wanderers have terminated the contract of their manager, Vitor Pereira, following a dismal start to the Premier League season that left the team without a win and at the bottom of the table.

The decision comes after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Fulham, which ignited significant anger from the club's supporters.

Pereira, who was recently granted a contract extension, now becomes the fourth Premier League manager dismissed this season, highlighting the high stakes in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

