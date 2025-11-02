Wolverhampton Wanderers Part Ways with Manager Vitor Pereira After Disastrous Start

Wolverhampton Wanderers have terminated the contract of their manager, Vitor Pereira, following a dismal start to the Premier League season that left the team without a win and at the bottom of the table.

The decision comes after a crushing 3-0 defeat to Fulham, which ignited significant anger from the club's supporters.

Pereira, who was recently granted a contract extension, now becomes the fourth Premier League manager dismissed this season, highlighting the high stakes in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)