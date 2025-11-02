West Ham's Stunning Victory: A Home Triumph After Eight Months

In a significant Premier League encounter, West Ham secured their first home win in over eight months by defeating Newcastle 3-1. The victory marks only their second league win this season.

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy scored in the fourth minute, but West Ham responded with Lucas Paqueta's equalizer and were further aided by an own goal from Newcastle's Sven Botman. Tomas Soucek sealed the win in stoppage time.

While West Ham improved their standing, they remain in the relegation zone, surpassing Nottingham Forest. In contrast, Newcastle struggles to mirror their success from other competitions this season, maintaining 13th place in the league.

