Left Menu

West Ham's Stunning Victory: A Home Triumph After Eight Months

West Ham secured their first home win in the Premier League after eight months, defeating Newcastle 3-1. Despite conceding an early goal, they rallied with goals from Lucas Paqueta, an own goal by Sven Botman, and Tomas Soucek, moving up in the standings while Newcastle struggled to replicate their earlier successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:58 IST
West Ham's Stunning Victory: A Home Triumph After Eight Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant Premier League encounter, West Ham secured their first home win in over eight months by defeating Newcastle 3-1. The victory marks only their second league win this season.

Newcastle's Jacob Murphy scored in the fourth minute, but West Ham responded with Lucas Paqueta's equalizer and were further aided by an own goal from Newcastle's Sven Botman. Tomas Soucek sealed the win in stoppage time.

While West Ham improved their standing, they remain in the relegation zone, surpassing Nottingham Forest. In contrast, Newcastle struggles to mirror their success from other competitions this season, maintaining 13th place in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025