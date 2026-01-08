Left Menu

US withdrawal from climate treaty is 'colossal own goal', says UN climate chief

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United States' decision ‌to withdraw from the U.N.'s key climate treaty ⁠is a "colossal own goal" that will harm the U.S. economy, jobs and ​living standards, United Nations climate ‍chief Simon Stiell said on Thursday. "While all other nations are stepping forward ⁠together, ‌this latest ⁠step back from global leadership, climate ‍cooperation and science can only harm the ​U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, ⁠as wildfires, floods, mega-storms and ⁠droughts get rapidly worse," Stiell said in a statement.

"It is ⁠a colossal own goal which will ⁠leave ‌the U.S. less secure and less prosperous."

