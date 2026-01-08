US withdrawal from climate treaty is 'colossal own goal', says UN climate chief
The United States' decision to withdraw from the U.N.'s key climate treaty is a "colossal own goal" that will harm the U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell said on Thursday. "While all other nations are stepping forward together, this latest step back from global leadership, climate cooperation and science can only harm the U.S. economy, jobs and living standards, as wildfires, floods, mega-storms and droughts get rapidly worse," Stiell said in a statement.
"It is a colossal own goal which will leave the U.S. less secure and less prosperous."
