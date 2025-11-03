Triumphant Victory: Indian Women's Cricket Team Secures Historic World Cup Win

In a groundbreaking achievement, the Indian women's cricket team clinched their first ICC World Cup title with a 52-run triumph over South Africa in Navi Mumbai. The milestone victory has stirred national pride, with numerous Indian celebrities taking to social media to celebrate.

Prominent figures including Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan lauded the team for their extraordinary success, marking it a proud moment for the nation. The victory was described as a legacy in the making and an inspiration for future generations of female athletes.

The celebrities expressed admiration for the team's composure and determination throughout the tournament, and hailed the win as a reflection of India's sporting spirit. The 'women in blue' are being celebrated widely for breaking barriers and setting new heights in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)