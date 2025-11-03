Historic Triumph: India Women's Cricket Conquers World Cup 2025

The Indian women's cricket team etched its name in history with a resounding victory at the World Cup 2025, triumphing over South Africa. This monumental success was lauded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla, who praised the team's awe-inspiring performances against cricketing giants like Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Expressing pride and optimism for the future, Shukla announced a generous reward of Rs 51 crores for the champions, emphasizing the significance of their feat. He acknowledged the team's unparalleled skills that left the world astonished, reflecting on their victories over formidable opponents to clinch India's third ODI World Cup title.

The grand finale in Navi Mumbai saw India posting an impressive 298/7, driven by standout performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. Despite South Africa's spirited chase, spearheaded by Laura Wolvaardt's century, they fell short at 246. This triumph adds to India's rich cricketing legacy, which includes multiple World Cup and ICC titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)