Barrett Brothers Benched: Injuries Sideline New Zealand Stars

New Zealand rugby captains, Scott and Jordie Barrett, will miss the upcoming match against Scotland due to injuries sustained during their team's recent win over Ireland. Scott required stitches for a knee injury, while Jordie suffered multiple injuries. Josh Beehre has been called in as a replacement.

New Zealand's rugby team will face Scotland without key players Scott and Jordie Barrett, who sustained injuries in the match against Ireland. The brothers' absence is a significant blow as Scott underwent knee surgery and Jordie suffered an ankle and knee injury.

Both players are scheduled for further medical evaluations to determine when they might return. Scott's injury required 12 stitches, while Jordie's injuries emerged after a collision during a tackle.

In light of these developments, coach Scott Robertson has enlisted Josh Beehre, who recently impressed for the All Blacks XV against the Barbarians, as a replacement for Scott Barrett.

