Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

A senior cleric of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) succumbed to injuries sustained in a powerful explosion near a religious seminary in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police confirmed on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred on Friday near Konra Cheena Madrassa in Wana Bazar, within South Waziristan district. The blast seriously injured JUI-F leader and Wifaq-ul-Madaaris official, Maulana Sultan, who was promptly hospitalized.

No group has taken responsibility for the explosion, which has drawn strong condemnation from JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who called for transparent investigations into the incident.