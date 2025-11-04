Brazil's Squad Surprises: Neymar Out, Roque In
Neymar, recovering from an injury, was left out of Brazil's squad for its final two friendlies of the year against Senegal and Tunisia. Coach Carlo Ancelotti surprised few with his selections, but included Vitor Roque despite a lackluster performance at Barcelona. The matches will take place in London and Lille.
Neymar's absence from Brazil's latest squad headlines a roster announcement for the team's upcoming friendly matches against Senegal and Tunisia. The star striker played for Santos last weekend but missed out on the selection due to a lingering injury.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti's choices featured few surprises, although the inclusion of Vitor Roque, who struggled at Barcelona this season, raised some eyebrows in the football community. Roster highlights include players from top European clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United.
Brazil's national team will face Senegal in London on November 15, followed by a clash against Tunisia in Lille on November 18. The matches mark the final opportunities for players to impress ahead of next year's major international tournaments.
