Tunisia's Trabelsi Steps Down After AFCON Exit

Sami Trabelsi has stepped down as Tunisia's head coach following their Africa Cup of Nations exit. The decision, announced by the soccer federation, came after Tunisia's defeat to Mali in a penalty shootout. Trabelsi previously led Tunisia from 2011 to 2013.

05-01-2026
Sami Trabelsi has resigned as the head coach of Tunisia's national soccer team, according to an announcement by the country's soccer federation on Sunday. The departure follows Tunisia's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations after losing in a penalty shootout to Mali.

The tense match concluded with a 1-1 draw after extra time, leading to the decisive 3-2 penalty shootout loss against a 10-man Mali team. An official statement from the federation confirmed the mutual termination of the contractual relationship with the entire technical staff.

Trabelsi's departure marks the end of his second tenure with the team, having previously managed the national squad between 2011 and 2013. Fans and analysts are left speculating on the future leadership of the team.

