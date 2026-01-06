Tunisia Football: A Coaching Change Amidst Cup Challenges
Tunisia has parted ways with coach Sami Trabelsi and his team after their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite World Cup qualification success, their failure to advance past the last 16 against Mali instigated this change, as announced by the Tunisian Federation of Football.
World Cup participant Tunisia has parted ways with its coach, Sami Trabelsi, following a disappointing exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 stage.
The Tunisian Federation of Football announced the decision on Facebook, revealing that the contractual relationship with Trabelsi and his coaching staff was terminated by mutual consent. The federation's statement did not provide additional details.
The Tunisian team, known as the Cartage Eagles, lost to Mali on penalties despite having an extra man for most of the match. While Trabelsi had steered the team to World Cup qualification, their struggles in the Africa Cup, including losses in Group C, led to the coaching overhaul.
