Tunisia Football: A Coaching Change Amidst Cup Challenges

World Cup participant Tunisia has parted ways with its coach, Sami Trabelsi, following a disappointing exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 stage.

The Tunisian Federation of Football announced the decision on Facebook, revealing that the contractual relationship with Trabelsi and his coaching staff was terminated by mutual consent. The federation's statement did not provide additional details.

The Tunisian team, known as the Cartage Eagles, lost to Mali on penalties despite having an extra man for most of the match. While Trabelsi had steered the team to World Cup qualification, their struggles in the Africa Cup, including losses in Group C, led to the coaching overhaul.

