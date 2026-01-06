Left Menu

Tunisia Football: A Coaching Change Amidst Cup Challenges

Tunisia has parted ways with coach Sami Trabelsi and his team after their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite World Cup qualification success, their failure to advance past the last 16 against Mali instigated this change, as announced by the Tunisian Federation of Football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 06-01-2026 10:41 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 10:41 IST
Tunisia Football: A Coaching Change Amidst Cup Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Morocco

World Cup participant Tunisia has parted ways with its coach, Sami Trabelsi, following a disappointing exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in the last 16 stage.

The Tunisian Federation of Football announced the decision on Facebook, revealing that the contractual relationship with Trabelsi and his coaching staff was terminated by mutual consent. The federation's statement did not provide additional details.

The Tunisian team, known as the Cartage Eagles, lost to Mali on penalties despite having an extra man for most of the match. While Trabelsi had steered the team to World Cup qualification, their struggles in the Africa Cup, including losses in Group C, led to the coaching overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

Madras High Court Upholds Lighting of Deepathoon

 India
2
Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

Earthquake Rattles Western Japan: No Tsunami or Major Damage

 Japan
3
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized for Routine Check-up Amid High Pollution

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized for Routine Check-up Amid High Pollution

 India
4
Allies Gather in Paris as Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine's Future

Allies Gather in Paris as Uncertainty Looms Over Ukraine's Future

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026