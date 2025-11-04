India A Squad Gears Up for Rising Stars Asia Cup Clash in Doha

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the 15-member India A squad for the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup, happening from November 14 to 23 in Doha. Jitesh Sharma will captain the team, with Naman Dhir acting as vice-captain.

The team draws heavily from IPL talents, including notable names like Ramandeep Singh and Abishek Porel. Among the new inductees are IPL debutants Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made significant impacts last season. In addition, domestic cricket stalwarts such as Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur will bolster the team.

India A, placed in Group B with Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE, will kick off its campaign against UAE on November 14. The highlight of the tournament will be the India-Pakistan face-off on November 16, a highly anticipated encounter since the senior Asia Cup in September.